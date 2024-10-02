K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) Insider Acquires £6,003.20 in Stock

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 8,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £6,003.20 ($8,029.96).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 38,869 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £27,208.30 ($36,394.19).

On Friday, August 30th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 26,345 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of £18,441.50 ($24,667.60).

On Friday, August 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 25,000 shares of K3 Business Technology Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($23,408.24).

K3 Business Technology Group Stock Performance

LON:KBT opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £32.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1,450.00 and a beta of 0.83. K3 Business Technology Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 116 ($1.55). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64.

About K3 Business Technology Group

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides computer software and consultancy services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through K3 Products and Third-Party Products segments. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native and technology agnostic platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, a real-time orchestration; K3|ViJi; K3|pebblestone; and K3 Legacy Solutions, as well as SYSPRO.

