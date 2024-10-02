Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) Raises Dividend to GBX 19.10 Per Share

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.26) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Kainos Group Trading Up 0.3 %

LON KNOS opened at GBX 866 ($11.58) on Wednesday. Kainos Group has a 52 week low of GBX 822 ($11.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,288 ($17.23). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 998.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,034.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2,212.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNOS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,415 ($18.93) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,235 ($16.52) to GBX 1,185 ($15.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

