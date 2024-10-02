Keith Barnes Sells 6,725 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $120,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,112.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Knowles Price Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.42. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter. Knowles had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knowles

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 11.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Knowles

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.