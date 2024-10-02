Kelly Clark Hanczyk Buys 2,000 Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$17,580.00.
Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance
TSE NXR.UN opened at C$8.84 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$625.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.54.
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Nexus Industrial REIT
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
