Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 3.8 %

Key Tronic stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 million, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Tronic Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

