Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic Trading Down 3.8 %
Key Tronic stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 million, a PE ratio of 275.00 and a beta of 1.51. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $125.69 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
