KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

