Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LW opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

