Lilium’s (LILM) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 162.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Lilium in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

LILM opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Lilium has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lilium by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lilium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

