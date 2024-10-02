Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0619 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Localiza Rent a Car Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LZRFY opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. Localiza Rent a Car has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $13.80.
Localiza Rent a Car Company Profile
