Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of LON MNP opened at GBX 363.47 ($4.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £249.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 399 ($5.34).
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio
