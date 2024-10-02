Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.90

Martin Currie Global Portfolio (LON:MNP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share by the investment trust on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON MNP opened at GBX 363.47 ($4.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 372.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £249.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Martin Currie Global Portfolio has a 12-month low of GBX 294.64 ($3.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 399 ($5.34).

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

