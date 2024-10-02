Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) vs. Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Financial Analysis

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Medalist Diversified REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12% Medalist Diversified REIT -16.11% -18.80% -3.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Medalist Diversified REIT”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.17 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.02 Medalist Diversified REIT $10.17 million 1.34 -$4.57 million ($1.84) -6.63

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Medalist Diversified REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Impac Mortgage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Impac Mortgage and Medalist Diversified REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Medalist Diversified REIT beats Impac Mortgage on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

(Get Free Report)

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.