MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives $95.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ML. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

MoneyLion Stock Down 10.0 %

MoneyLion stock opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $66.50. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.70.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MoneyLion will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $907,998.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at $32,308,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.99, for a total value of $632,864.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $907,998.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,308,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,078. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

