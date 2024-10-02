Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.87.

Several research firms recently commented on NDAQ. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 252,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

