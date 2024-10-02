NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $756,101.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.86% and a negative return on equity of 744.33%. On average, analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
Featured Stories
