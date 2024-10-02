Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Receives C$64.33 Average PT from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$64.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho upgraded Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Nutrien to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Insider Activity

Nutrien Stock Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 630 shares of Nutrien stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,444.30. In other Nutrien news, Director Keith Martell purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.23 per share, with a total value of C$81,537.50. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,444.30. Insiders bought a total of 12,710 shares of company stock worth $814,824 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TSE NTR opened at C$66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Nutrien has a twelve month low of C$60.74 and a twelve month high of C$85.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.14.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.31. Nutrien had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of C$13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 5.5004136 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.19%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.