Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nyxoah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Nyxoah stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.34. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.00% and a negative net margin of 908.32%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYXH. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the first quarter worth approximately $3,413,000.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

