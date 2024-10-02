OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Now Covered by Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

OSIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $147.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.59. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $103.04 and a 52 week high of $158.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $160,559.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. West Paces Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 48,000.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

