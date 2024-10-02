PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $92.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $77.93. 1,585,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 14,038,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
