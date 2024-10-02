Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.
Photronics Price Performance
Photronics stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Photronics
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.