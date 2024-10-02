Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) vs. Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Critical Analysis

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) and Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Puma Biotechnology and Repare Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Repare Therapeutics 0 0 3 1 3.25

Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 169.23%. Repare Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 404.32%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repare Therapeutics is more favorable than Puma Biotechnology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology 4.01% 18.36% 4.13% Repare Therapeutics -99.76% -31.11% -26.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Puma Biotechnology and Repare Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology $219.14 million 0.57 $21.59 million $0.33 7.88 Repare Therapeutics $51.13 million 2.88 -$93.80 million ($1.10) -3.15

Puma Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Repare Therapeutics. Repare Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Puma Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Puma Biotechnology has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.3% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Puma Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Repare Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology beats Repare Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine. It also develops alisertib, a small molecule inhibitor of aurora kinase A for the treatment of hormone receptor positive breast cancer, triple negative breast cancer, small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company sells its products through specialty pharmacy and distributor networks. It has license agreements with Pfizer Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neratinib (oral), neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and related compounds; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of alisertib, as well as sub-license agreements with Specialised Therapeutics Asia Pte Ltd., Medison Pharma Ltd., Pint Pharma International SA, Knight Therapeutics, Inc., Pierre Fabre Medicament SAS, and Bixink Therapeutics Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The company's lead product candidate is Camonsertib (RP-3500), an oral small molecule inhibitor under Phase ½ development for the treatment of solid tumors with specific DNA damage repair-related genomic alterations. It is also developing Lunresertib (RP-6306), a PKMYT1 Inhibitor, which is under Phase 1 clinical trial for tumors with genetic alterations characterized by CCNE1 amplification; RP-1664, an oral PLK4 inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial designed to harness the synthetic lethal relationship with TRIM37 amplification or overexpression in solid tumors; and RP-3467, a polymerase theta adenosinetriphosphatase (ATPase) inhibitor, a SL target associated with BRCA mutations and other genomic alterations. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; New York University; and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., as well as a clinical study and collaboration agreement with Debiopharm to explore the synthetic lethal combination of PKMYT1 and WEE1 inhibition in cancer. Repare Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

