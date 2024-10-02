Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will earn $154.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $166.80. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.08 per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AZO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,169.38.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,173.14 on Monday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,130.50 and a 200 day moving average of $3,011.95.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $46.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

