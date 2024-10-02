Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dollar General Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Redburn Atlantic lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic analyst D. Nedialkova now anticipates that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Redburn Atlantic also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.36 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Melius Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.48.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.18. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Dollar General by 228.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after acquiring an additional 54,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

