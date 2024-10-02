Research Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCK. UBS Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities raised shares of Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Paradigm Capital raised shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

