Reviewing Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS) & Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) and Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Danone and Borealis Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Danone alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 0 1 2 0 2.67 Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $29.89 billion 1.65 $953.42 million N/A N/A Borealis Foods -$1.58 million -83.43 -$2.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Danone and Borealis Foods”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Danone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Borealis Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danone and Borealis Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A Borealis Foods N/A -108.01% -7.73%

Risk and Volatility

Danone has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danone beats Borealis Foods on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danone

(Get Free Report)

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Ukraine, North America, China, North Asia, the Oceania, Latin America, rest of Asia, Africa, Turkey, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company operates through Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters segments. It produces and distributes yogurts, dairy products, coffee creamers and drinks, beverages, plant-based products, ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, Follow Your Heart, and So Delicious. The company also provides specialized nutrition, including formulas and complementary feeding for babies and young children; and special medical purposes food for children and adults under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, Bebelac, and Blédina brands. In addition, it offers tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; and oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names. Further, the company provides mineral waters from natural sources, waters infused with natural fruit extracts, fruit juices, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, AQUA, Mizone, Bonafont, Salus, Hayat, Sirma, Font Vella, Lanjarón, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hotels, restaurants, and coffee outlets; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. engages in the distribution of plant-based protein food products. Its products include Chef Woo, a high-protein instant ramen with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.