Reviewing Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) & Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) and Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venus Concept has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Glaukos and Venus Concept, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 0 3 8 0 2.73 Venus Concept 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Glaukos currently has a consensus price target of $129.82, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Glaukos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Glaukos is more favorable than Venus Concept.

99.0% of Glaukos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Venus Concept shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Glaukos shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Venus Concept shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Venus Concept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -47.39% -22.51% -12.36% Venus Concept -71.52% N/A -43.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glaukos and Venus Concept”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $341.73 million 18.65 -$134.66 million ($2.88) -43.94 Venus Concept $69.81 million 0.05 -$37.25 million ($6.68) -0.09

Venus Concept has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venus Concept, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Glaukos beats Venus Concept on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite indicated for use in the treatment of patients with glaucoma uncontrolled by prior medical and surgical therapy; and iDose TR, an intracameral procedural pharmaceutical therapy indicated for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About Venus Concept

(Get Free Report)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin. The company also offers Venus Fiore, a device that delivers non-thermal RF with massage and magnetic field pulses to treat various medical conditions; Venus Bliss and Venus Bliss Max for non-invasive lipolysis of the abdomen, back, thights, and flanks in individuals with a body mass index of 30 or less; Venus Glow, a dermabrasion device used to improve skin appearance; and NeoGraft, an advanced hair restoration technology with an automated FUE and implantation system. In addition, it provides Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of pseudofolliculitis barbae; ARTAS iX, a robotic system to assist physicians in identifying and extracting hair follicles units from the scalp during hair transplantation, creating recipient sites, and implanting the harvested hair follicles; and AI.ME an interactive, image-guided, and computer assisted system for fractional skin resurfacing. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.