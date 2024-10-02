RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Plans GBX 19.50 Dividend

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.50 ($0.26) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

RIT Capital Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RIT Capital Partners stock opened at GBX 1,800 ($24.08) on Wednesday. RIT Capital Partners has a 1 year low of GBX 1,696 ($22.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,030 ($27.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,120.99 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,836.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,841.79.

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Hannah Rothschild sold 53,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,870 ($25.01), for a total value of £1,000,001.20 ($1,337,615.30). Company insiders own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

