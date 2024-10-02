Robert I. Kauffman Sells 5,874 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 5,874 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $60,032.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,134,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,476,266.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hagerty Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:HGTY opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $12.35.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hagerty
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HGTY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HGTY
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.