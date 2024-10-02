Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$137.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CP. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bankshares set a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$121.93.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$113.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.51. The firm has a market cap of C$105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 5.090035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$6,473,511.98. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total value of C$6,473,511.98. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total transaction of C$2,430,629.59. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,340,938. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

