Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 16,514 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $377,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,888,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,011,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,476 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $232,462.44.

On Friday, September 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 170 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775.70.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,785 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $313,746.60.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,058 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $251,016.60.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,863 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $238,092.82.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,549 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $180,043.65.

On Thursday, July 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,948 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $314,506.92.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,674 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $183,638.82.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,697 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $276,166.17.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

PEO opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $24.49.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 241.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth $201,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.