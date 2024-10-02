Scott J. Robinson Sells 83,600 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $6,189,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $78.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donaldson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Donaldson by 23.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,920,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,434,000 after acquiring an additional 367,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,819,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 61,584 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,691,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,073,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 256,994 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

