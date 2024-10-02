Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $425.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.39.

NYSE SHW opened at $380.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.59 and a 200-day moving average of $330.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $385.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,302,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,595,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,921,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

