Short Interest in Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Expands By 5.2%

Bossard Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bossard Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.00. Bossard has a fifty-two week low of $249.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

Bossard Company Profile

Bossard Holding AG operates in the field of industrial fastening and assembly technology in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company offers standard fastening elements, such as screws, nuts, washers, pins, clamping and positioning elements, and anchorage systems; direct assembly screws for wood, metal, plastics, and concrete; and securing and anti loosening elements, such as securing and anti loosening screws, self-locking nuts, securing and anti loosening washers, and retaining rings for shafts and bores.

