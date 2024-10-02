Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Declines By 6.5%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 213,400 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CASS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ CASS opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $553.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.71. Cass Information Systems has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.78.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.21). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cass Information Systems will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cass Information Systems
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.