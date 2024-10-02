Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Decreases By 6.5%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,803,100 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 7,278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.65.
About Castellum AB (publ)
