Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Decreases By 6.5%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,803,100 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 7,278,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Castellum AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CWQXF opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Castellum AB has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.65.

About Castellum AB (publ)

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 31 December 2023, the property value totalled approximately SEK 160 Bn, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions.

