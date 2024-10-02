Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Rises By 9.8%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ESGL Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ESGL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. ESGL has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.23.
About ESGL
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ESGL
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.