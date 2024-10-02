Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Rises By 9.8%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the August 31st total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ESGL Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09. ESGL has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

