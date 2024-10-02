Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Drops By 8.8%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 4,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 2.4 %

IVR stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,269. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $447.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.89. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $68.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 59.85% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.46%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,125,000 after acquiring an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 101,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Featured Articles

