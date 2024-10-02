StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440,388.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.