StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of CLMT opened at $17.46 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

