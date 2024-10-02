StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.61. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.