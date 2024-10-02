StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CIZN stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. Citizens has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of -0.02.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 5.80%.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

See Also

