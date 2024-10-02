StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm lowered Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

VSTO opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.27 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $9,884,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,352,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after purchasing an additional 218,018 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 2,197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after buying an additional 185,181 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 445.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

