StockNews.com Upgrades J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Hold

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

