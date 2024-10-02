Streamline Health Solutions Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, October 4th (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, October 4th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Thursday, September 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, October 3rd.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.85% and a negative net margin of 92.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on STRM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned 1.59% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.