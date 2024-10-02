Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $997,715.16 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Target Price Performance

TGT opened at $152.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Daiwa America upgraded Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.