Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Taylor Devices Stock Performance

TAYD stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $64.50.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Taylor Devices

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 22.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,206,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 239.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.