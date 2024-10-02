Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Taylor Devices Stock Performance
TAYD stock opened at $47.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. Taylor Devices has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $64.50.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter.
About Taylor Devices
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.
