Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report issued on Thursday, September 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 4.70%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.55. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

