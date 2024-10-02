The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Short Interest Update

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.81.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.73 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,667.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GBX

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.