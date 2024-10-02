Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Stock Down 0.1 %

Top Ships stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. Top Ships has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Top Ships as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Top Ships Company Profile

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

