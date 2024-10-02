Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.83.

Shares of TSCO opened at $295.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $296.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after purchasing an additional 99,441 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,753,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,889,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

