Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat
Transcat Trading Down 2.1 %
TRNS opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $147.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
