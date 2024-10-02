Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Transcat by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Transcat by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNS opened at $118.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat has a 1 year low of $84.45 and a 1 year high of $147.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.62.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.35 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

